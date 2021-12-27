Flags at half-staff 12/29/21

Flag Lowering - 12/29/21 (Senator Doug Ericksen)





In honor and remembrance of Senator Ericksen, who passed on Friday, December 17th.



Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.



A memorial service will take place on December 29th at Christ the King Church in Bellingham at 12:00pm.



Please call 360-902-4118 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.









