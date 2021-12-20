Case updates December 19, 2021
Monday, December 20, 2021
Medical advisories are consistent: get a booster vaccine. If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage.
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 50,791,012 - 88,379 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 929,489
- Total deaths 803,593 - 138 new
Washington State
- Total confirmed cases 708,056 - 5,073 new
- Total hospitalizations 44,354 - 218 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 15.3%
- Total deaths 9,695 - 21 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 170,878 - 2,139 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 3,486
- Total hospitalizations 8,950 - 13 new
- Total deaths 2,137 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 42,854 - 757 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 1,137
- Total hospitalizations 1,883 - 1 new
- Total deaths 523 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,739 - 42 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 89
- Total hospitalizations 254 - 0 new
- Total deaths 115 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 613 - 19 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 36
- Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
