Case updates December 19, 2021





Medical advisories are consistent: get a booster vaccine. If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage.





COVID-19 Updates





United States Total cases 50,791,012 - 88,379 new

Cases in past 7 days - 929,489

Total deaths 803,593 - 138 new

Washington State

Total confirmed cases 708,056 - 5,073 new

Total hospitalizations 44,354 - 218 new

Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 15.3%

Total deaths 9,695 - 21 new

Levels of Community Transmission: based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100 Substantial: 50-99 Moderate: 10-49 Low: < 10



King county Total confirmed cases 170,878 - 2,139 new

Cases in past 7 days - 3,486

Total hospitalizations 8,950 - 13 new

Total deaths 2,137 - 1 new

Level of community transmission HIGH

Seattle Total confirmed cases 42,854 - 757 new

Cases in past 7 days - 1,137

Total hospitalizations 1,883 - 1 new

Total deaths 523 - 0 new

Level of community transmission HIGH

Shoreline Total confirmed cases 3,739 - 42 new

Cases in past 7 days - 89

Total hospitalizations 254 - 0 new

Total deaths 115 - 1 new

Level of community transmission: HIGH

Lake Forest Park Total confirmed cases 613 - 19 new

Cases in past 7 days - 36

Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new

Total deaths 5 - 0 new

Level of community transmission: HIGH







