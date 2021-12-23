UW delays classes a week

Main campus, University of Washington

Photo by Wayne Pridemore The University of Washington is delaying in person classes for the first week of the winter quarter at all three of its campuses. Most classes will be online January 3-9, 2022. The University of Washington is delaying in person classes for the first week of the winter quarter at all three of its campuses. Most classes will be online January 3-9, 2022.





They say that they are committed to in-person education and look forward to returning in person January 10.









A week of primarily online classes will help minimize disruptions caused by the Omicron variant and enable more people to receive a vaccination booster prior to in-person classes.





It will also provide an additional week for people to monitor for symptoms and take post-gathering and post-travel COVID tests.

















As Omicron spreads, they want to provide more time for testing and boosters between holiday travel and gatherings and the start of winter quarter,