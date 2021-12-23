UW delays classes a week
Thursday, December 23, 2021
|Main campus, University of Washington
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
They say that they are committed to in-person education and look forward to returning in person January 10.
As Omicron spreads, they want to provide more time for testing and boosters between holiday travel and gatherings and the start of winter quarter,
A week of primarily online classes will help minimize disruptions caused by the Omicron variant and enable more people to receive a vaccination booster prior to in-person classes.
It will also provide an additional week for people to monitor for symptoms and take post-gathering and post-travel COVID tests.
