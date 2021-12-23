UW delays classes a week

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Main campus, University of Washington
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
The University of Washington is delaying in person classes for the first week of the winter quarter at all three of its campuses. Most classes will be online January 3-9, 2022. 

They say that they are committed to in-person education and look forward to returning in person January 10.

As Omicron spreads, they want to provide more time for testing and boosters between holiday travel and gatherings and the start of winter quarter, 

A week of primarily online classes will help minimize disruptions caused by the Omicron variant and enable more people to receive a vaccination booster prior to in-person classes. 

It will also provide an additional week for people to monitor for symptoms and take post-gathering and post-travel COVID tests. 

More information here



Posted by DKH at 10:25 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  