There are mountains above the clouds

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

The Brothers in the Olympics
Photo by Jan Hansen

We are under our winter cloud cover. There are daily glimpses of sunshine but chances are you looked away and missed it.

Just so you can remember - we have gorgeous mountains on each side of us. The Brothers are part of The Olympics, to the west across Puget Sound.

Tuesday was the Solstice. The days will add a few minutes of light every day and we'll begin to notice in a couple of weeks. In the meantime, don't be quick to take down your Christmas lights and leave your porch light on.

What's the phrase? "It's better to light one candle than to curse the darkness."

--Diane Hettrick



