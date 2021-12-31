Residents encouraged to delay trips to King County garbage and recycling transfer stations until roadways are safer

Friday, December 31, 2021

King County Transfer Station in Shoreline
Photo by Diane Hettrick

King County’s Solid Waste Division is encouraging residents to delay trips to garbage and recycling transfer stations until roadways are safer. 

That will also prevent some transfer stations from exceeding capacity while icy conditions limit the ability to haul waste to the Cedar Hills Regional Landfill in Maple Valley.



