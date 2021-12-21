Financial Advisor Suzan Shayler of Edward Jones receives Certified Financial Planner™ certification

Suzan Shayler Financial Advisor Suzan Shayler of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Shoreline has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) to use the certification mark CFP®. Financial Advisor Suzan Shayler of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Shoreline has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) to use the certification mark CFP®.





Study topics include the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits and estate planning.









Edward Jones, its employees and financial advisors are not estate planners and cannot provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your estate-planning attorney or qualified tax advisor regarding your situation.



Suzan has been a financial advisor for eight years. She has served individual investors in Shoreline for 8 years.



Suzan Shayler's office is located at 19270 Aurora Ave N Suite# 1 Shoreline, WA 98133.



Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. Visit







CFP professionals must also meet ongoing continuing education requirements and uphold the CFP Board's Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility and Financial Planning Practice Standards.Edward Jones, its employees and financial advisors are not estate planners and cannot provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your estate-planning attorney or qualified tax advisor regarding your situation.Suzan has been a financial advisor for eight years. She has served individual investors in Shoreline for 8 years.Suzan Shayler's office is located at 19270 Aurora Ave N Suite# 1 Shoreline, WA 98133.Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com . Member SIPC.

Suzan successfully completed the CFP Board's initial certification requirements, which include completion of financial planning coursework and passing a comprehensive examination.This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services.