Last night for Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter is Thursday, December 30

Seattle Mennonite Church in Lake City

Thursday, December 30, 2021 will be the final night of this storm that we will be able to offer a Severe Weather Shelter at St. Dunstan's in Shoreline.





There is a plan in place on Friday, December 31 to be able to either put folks up in hotels or transport people to Seattle Mennonite Church (which has capacity at their temporary Severe Weather Shelter) through our outreach team (Walt and Carrie at Lake City Partners).





We've had a pretty consistent 5-7 people at the Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter and are communicating with them (via Carrie who is at the shelter open and close) their options for Friday evening. Carrie can be reached at 206-629-5925.





This is always a great link for severe weather day and shelter sites that is updated frequently.















