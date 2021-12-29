Two more opportunities to hear information about the upcoming school replacement levies on the Feb 8 ballot

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

A series of community presentations regarding the upcoming Educational Programs and Operations and Technology Improvements and Support Replacement Levies on the February 8 ballot will continue on  January 4 and January 13. 

There will be a 10am and 7pm session on each of those days in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave. NE.

Spanish interpretation will be available at each presentation. If you would like interpretation in another language, contact our Public Information Office at public.info@shorelineschools.org or 206-393-4412.

The presentations will also be streamed via Zoom. You can find the links for the remaining sessions here.

You can also find detailed information on the replacement levies and submit questions at www.shorelineschools.org/levy



