Case updates December 29, 2021





If you are vaccinated / boosted the symptoms are relatively mild.





If you are not vaccinated - now is the time.





If you initially got a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you need to get boosted with Pfizer or Moderna. J/J apparently is only effective for a couple of months and is no longer being recommended.





If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage. Moderna is testing out well but supplies seem to be limited.





COVID-19 Updates



