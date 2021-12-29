Case updates December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

The omicron variant is extremely contagious and is surging in all 50 states.

If you are vaccinated / boosted the symptoms are relatively mild. 

If you are not vaccinated - now is the time.

If you initially got a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you need to get boosted with Pfizer or Moderna. J/J apparently is only effective for a couple of months and is no longer being recommended.

If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage. Moderna is testing out well but supplies seem to be limited. 

United States  

  
  • Total cases 53,275,589 - 431,567 new
  • Cases in past 7 days - 1,940,690
  • Total deaths 818,444 - 2,105 new

Washington State
  • Total confirmed cases 741,415 - 3,763 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 45,242 - 172 new    
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 15.5%
  • Total deaths 9,839 - 17 new   

Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10


King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 186,973 -  1,799 new    
  • Cases in past 7 days - 12,954  
  • Total hospitalizations 9,112 -   39 new  
  • Total deaths 2,157 -  1 new   
  • Level of community transmission HIGH  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 48,222  -  618 new   
  • Cases in past 7 days - 4,301
  • Total hospitalizations 1,921  -  12 new    
  • Total deaths 527  -   1 new  
  • Level of community transmission HIGH  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 4,055 -   49 new    
  • Cases in past 7 days - 254    
  • Total hospitalizations 256 -   0 new   
  • Total deaths 115 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 680 - 2 new      
  • Cases in past 7 days - 57  
  • Total hospitalizations 23 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH


