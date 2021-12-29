Case updates December 29, 2021
If you are vaccinated / boosted the symptoms are relatively mild.
If you are not vaccinated - now is the time.
If you initially got a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you need to get boosted with Pfizer or Moderna. J/J apparently is only effective for a couple of months and is no longer being recommended.
If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage. Moderna is testing out well but supplies seem to be limited.
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 53,275,589 - 431,567 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 1,940,690
- Total deaths 818,444 - 2,105 new
Washington State
- Total confirmed cases 741,415 - 3,763 new
- Total hospitalizations 45,242 - 172 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 15.5%
- Total deaths 9,839 - 17 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 186,973 - 1,799 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 12,954
- Total hospitalizations 9,112 - 39 new
- Total deaths 2,157 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 48,222 - 618 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 4,301
- Total hospitalizations 1,921 - 12 new
- Total deaths 527 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 4,055 - 49 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 254
- Total hospitalizations 256 - 0 new
- Total deaths 115 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 680 - 2 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 57
- Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
