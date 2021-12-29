Agenda for Shoreline Council meeting January 3, 2022

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Shoreline City Hall and Council Chambers
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The agenda for the January 3, 2022 Shoreline Council Meeting includes the following highlights:

  • Oath of Office Ceremony performed by Judge Marcine Anderson on December 22, 2021 for Newly Elected City Councilmembers
  • Election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor by Councilmembers
  • Authorize the City Manager to Enter into an Interagency Agreement with Department of Commerce and to Accept $40,000 in Grant Funding for Creation of Cottage Housing Development Code Regulations
  • Discussion of the Annual Traffic Report
