Agenda for Shoreline Council meeting January 3, 2022
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
|Shoreline City Hall and Council Chambers
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
- Oath of Office Ceremony performed by Judge Marcine Anderson on December 22, 2021 for Newly Elected City Councilmembers
- Election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor by Councilmembers
- Authorize the City Manager to Enter into an Interagency Agreement with Department of Commerce and to Accept $40,000 in Grant Funding for Creation of Cottage Housing Development Code Regulations
- Discussion of the Annual Traffic Report
