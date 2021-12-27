Feeding hummingbirds during winter freeze
Monday, December 27, 2021
Jan Hansen says "My responsibility is to keep this guy's beverage from freezing."
Christine Southwick discussed this in a previous For The Birds column:
Remember your hummer friends too: In cold weather, full hummingbird feeders don’t freeze above 28°F. Colder than 28F, bring feeders in after dark, and put out again at first light.
|Hummingbird feeder wrapped in
non-LED Christmas lights
Photo by Jean Hilde
Anna’s hummingbirds feed well into dusk, and come back at early dawn. They need to fill up to survive winter over-night, and tank up in the morning to replenish their energy levels.
So, when the days are short, and the nights are long, the wild food has been mostly consumed, and insects are scarce.
Heat your bird bath, give your yard birds food, and provide shelter from winter weather, and more of your birds will live to see their next Spring.
Other ideas
One local resident put his hummingbird feeder out on top of an insulated thermos full of boiling water. The thermos was still warm hours later and the nectar was still liquid.
