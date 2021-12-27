Feeding hummingbirds during winter freeze

Hummingbird feeder wrapped in

non-LED Christmas lights

Photo by Jean Hilde If it stays cold during the day, tape a hand-warmer against the bottom of the feeder, or use non-LED Christmas lights. If it stays cold during the day, tape a hand-warmer against the bottom of the feeder, or use non-LED Christmas lights.





Anna’s hummingbirds feed well into dusk, and come back at early dawn. They need to fill up to survive winter over-night, and tank up in the morning to replenish their energy levels.



So, when the days are short, and the nights are long, the wild food has been mostly consumed, and insects are scarce.





Heat your bird bath, give your yard birds food, and provide shelter from winter weather, and more of your birds will live to see their next Spring.





Other ideas





One local resident put his hummingbird feeder out on top of an insulated thermos full of boiling water. The thermos was still warm hours later and the nectar was still liquid.











