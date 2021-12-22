AG Ferguson: Claims process now open in $2.2M Greyhound settlement
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Greyhound passengers detained, arrested or deported after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents approached them, or boarded their Greyhound bus, at the Spokane Intermodal Center are eligible for a share of $2.2 million Greyhound paid to resolve Ferguson’s lawsuit. Claims are due by March 31, 2022.
Since at least 2013, Greyhound allowed CBP agents to board its buses to conduct warrantless and suspicionless immigration sweeps. Greyhound failed to warn customers of the sweeps, misrepresented its role in allowing the sweeps to occur and subjected its passengers to discrimination based on race, skin color or national origin.
Washington filed a civil rights lawsuit against the national bus line company in Spokane County Superior Court in 2020. As a result of the case, Greyhound was required to change its policy and must deny CBP agents permission to board its buses without warrants or reasonable suspicion in the State of Washington, among other reforms.
Since at least 2013, Greyhound allowed CBP agents to board its buses to conduct warrantless and suspicionless immigration sweeps. Greyhound failed to warn customers of the sweeps, misrepresented its role in allowing the sweeps to occur and subjected its passengers to discrimination based on race, skin color or national origin.
Washington filed a civil rights lawsuit against the national bus line company in Spokane County Superior Court in 2020. As a result of the case, Greyhound was required to change its policy and must deny CBP agents permission to board its buses without warrants or reasonable suspicion in the State of Washington, among other reforms.
Greyhound was also required to pay $2.2 million, which Ferguson is using to provide restitution to those impacted by Greyhound’s unlawful conduct. The amount of restitution each individual receives will depend on the number of claims and the severity of harms suffered due to Greyhound’s conduct.
If you or a family member were detained, arrested or deported after immigration agents approached you, or boarded your Greyhound bus, at the Spokane Intermodal Center, please contact the Attorney General’s Office. Online claim forms are available at atg.wa.gov/greyhound in both English and Spanish. Claim forms can be submitted online, by email, via WhatsApp or by mail.
Claims are due by March 31, 2022. The Attorney General’s Office is not part of the federal government and submitting a claim does not require you to disclose your immigration status or pay a fee.
More information here in English and here in Spanish
If you or a family member were detained, arrested or deported after immigration agents approached you, or boarded your Greyhound bus, at the Spokane Intermodal Center, please contact the Attorney General’s Office. Online claim forms are available at atg.wa.gov/greyhound in both English and Spanish. Claim forms can be submitted online, by email, via WhatsApp or by mail.
Claims are due by March 31, 2022. The Attorney General’s Office is not part of the federal government and submitting a claim does not require you to disclose your immigration status or pay a fee.
“Greyhound is paying for its failure to uphold its obligation to its customers,” Ferguson said. “People suffered real harm as a result of Greyhound’s conduct. If you were impacted, please contact us so that you can receive a restitution payment for the harm that you experienced.”
More information here in English and here in Spanish
0 comments:
Post a Comment