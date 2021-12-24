Shoreline Fire will have Christmas rigs in Shoreline

Merry Christmas from Shoreline Fire

photo courtesy Shoreline Fire





Happy Holidays! This might be the sight you see tomorrow!

With the new mandate changes for us, we will have one engine on the west side and our ladder truck on the east side. We will NOT be able to stop or hand out candy.





But, we will try to visit as many neighborhoods as possible.





There will not be set routes, but listen for our Christmas music and wave hello!





Be Safe!





Reminder: our Santa and Elves volunteer their time on Christmas Day to do this to try to see as many of you as they can to spread some joy!