Jobs: City of Shoreline Grounds Maintenance Worker I and II









Selected candidates will be subject to virtual interviews. In addition, they may be subject to work-related skills assessments on site.



This job is represented by Local Union No.763. First consideration will be given to internal Local 763 members who express written interest in this job to Human Resources during the first 5-day period of this posting notice.



Note:

Job offer to the most successful candidate is contingent upon verification of driving history and a successful passing of a state/federal pre-employment background check.



Schedule:

During the winter time, this position is on a regular 40-hour weekly schedule subject to mandatory change to the seasonal 9/80 work schedules (from spring to late fall) which, every other week, allows for an additional day off.



DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS

Ground Maintenance worker I is the entry level class in the Grounds Maintenance Worker series. This position performs routine tasks and duties using hand tools, small power tools and light vehicles and equipment. Positions at this level are not expected to function with the same amount of knowledge or skills as positions allocated to the Grounds Maintenance Worker II class and exercise less independent discretion and judgment in matters related to work procedures and methods. Pay range: $26.87 - $32.69



Ground Maintenance worker II is the journey level class in the Grounds Maintenance Worker series. Grounds Maintenance Worker IIs perform skilled and specialized grounds and landscape maintenance repairs and construction duties; operate light duty trucks and powered equipment; serves as field lead worker to Grounds Maintenance Worker Is and seasonal employees as assigned. Employees at this level receive only occasional instruction or assistance as new or unusual situations arise, and are fully aware of the operating procedures and policies of the work team. The Grounds Maintenance Worker II is distinguished from the Grounds Maintenance Worker I by their ability to perform more highly skilled and complex work assignments, including knowledgeable and safe operation of specialized construction equipment. Pay range: $29.66 - $36.09



COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed (Download PDF reader).





EXAMPLES OF DUTIES:



THE SCOPE OF JOB

Ground Maintenance worker I To perform a variety of semi-skilled and light and heavy manual labor related to the maintenance and repair of grounds and landscaping infrastructure located within easements, rights-of-way and other designated public spaces, including line trimming, mowing, planting, pruning, watering, weeding and performing minor irrigation system repair; perform graffiti and litter removal; and operate a variety of light vehicles, and hand and power tools.



The City offers generous benefits packet to all regular employees. The Grounds Maintenance Worker positions reside in the Grounds section of the Utility and Operations Division of Public Works Department and report directly to the Grounds Maintenance Supervisor.Selected candidates will be subject to virtual interviews. In addition, they may be subject to work-related skills assessments on site.This job is represented by Local Union No.763. First consideration will be given to internal Local 763 members who express written interest in this job to Human Resources during the first 5-day period of this posting notice.Note:Job offer to the most successful candidate is contingent upon verification of driving history and a successful passing of a state/federal pre-employment background check.Schedule:During the winter time, this position is on a regular 40-hour weekly schedule subject to mandatory change to the seasonal 9/80 work schedules (from spring to late fall) which, every other week, allows for an additional day off.DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICSGround Maintenance worker I is the entry level class in the Grounds Maintenance Worker series. This position performs routine tasks and duties using hand tools, small power tools and light vehicles and equipment. Positions at this level are not expected to function with the same amount of knowledge or skills as positions allocated to the Grounds Maintenance Worker II class and exercise less independent discretion and judgment in matters related to work procedures and methods. Pay range: $26.87 - $32.69Ground Maintenance worker II is the journey level class in the Grounds Maintenance Worker series. Grounds Maintenance Worker IIs perform skilled and specialized grounds and landscape maintenance repairs and construction duties; operate light duty trucks and powered equipment; serves as field lead worker to Grounds Maintenance Worker Is and seasonal employees as assigned. Employees at this level receive only occasional instruction or assistance as new or unusual situations arise, and are fully aware of the operating procedures and policies of the work team. The Grounds Maintenance Worker II is distinguished from the Grounds Maintenance Worker I by their ability to perform more highly skilled and complex work assignments, including knowledgeable and safe operation of specialized construction equipment. Pay range: $29.66 - $36.09COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here EXAMPLES OF DUTIES:THE SCOPE OF JOBGround Maintenance worker I To perform a variety of semi-skilled and light and heavy manual labor related to the maintenance and repair of grounds and landscaping infrastructure located within easements, rights-of-way and other designated public spaces, including line trimming, mowing, planting, pruning, watering, weeding and performing minor irrigation system repair; perform graffiti and litter removal; and operate a variety of light vehicles, and hand and power tools.





Job description and application Ground Maintenance worker II To perform and assist in leading a variety of semi-skilled, light and heavy manual labor related to the maintenance and repair of grounds and landscaping infrastructure under the City’s stewardship, including line trimming, mowing, planting, pruning, watering, weeding; irrigation system operation, maintenance and repair; graffiti and litter removal; and operating a variety of light vehicles, specialized construction equipment (backhoe, mini-excavator, tractor loader or mower, trencher, etcetera), and hand and power tools.









SALARY: See Position DescriptionCLOSING DATE: 1/09/22 11:59 PMShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.The City of Shoreline is hiring TWO Grounds Maintenance Workers I and ONE Maintenance Worker II.