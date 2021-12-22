Case updates December 20, 2021
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
|Omicron is extremely contagious
If you are vaccinated / boosted the symptoms seem to be mild so far. If you are not vaccinated now is the time.
If you initially got a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you need to get Pfizer or Moderna. J/J apparently is only effective for a couple of months.
If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage. Moderna is testing out well but supplies seem to be limited.
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 51,115,304 - 288,579 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 1,045,320
- Total deaths 805,112 - 1,373 new
Washington State
- Total confirmed cases 709,600 - 1,544 new
- Total hospitalizations 44,421 - 67 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 15.2%
- Total deaths 9,725 - 30 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 171,714 - 836 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 4,099
- Total hospitalizations 8,965 - 15 new
- Total deaths 2,138 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 43,134 - 280 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 1,351
- Total hospitalizations 1,886 - 3 new
- Total deaths 523 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,752 - 13 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 96
- Total hospitalizations 254 - 0 new
- Total deaths 115 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 617 - 4 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 42
- Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
