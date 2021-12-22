Case updates December 20, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Omicron is extremely contagious
King County, Seattle, Shoreline, and Lake Forest Park all are experiencing a HIGH rate of COVID-19 transmission. The omicron variant is extremely contagious. 

If you are vaccinated / boosted the symptoms seem to be mild so far. If you are not vaccinated now is the time.

If you initially got a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you need to get Pfizer or Moderna. J/J apparently is only effective for a couple of months.

If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage. Moderna is testing out well but supplies seem to be limited. 

COVID-19 Updates

 

United States  

  
  • Total cases 51,115,304 - 288,579 new
  • Cases in past 7 days - 1,045,320
  • Total deaths 805,112 - 1,373 new   


Washington State
  • Total confirmed cases 709,600  - 1,544 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 44,421  -  67 new    
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 15.2%
  • Total deaths 9,725  - 30 new  

Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10


King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 171,714 -  836 new    
  • Cases in past 7 days - 4,099  
  • Total hospitalizations 8,965 -   15 new  
  • Total deaths 2,138 -  1 new   
  • Level of community transmission HIGH  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 43,134  -  280 new   
  • Cases in past 7 days - 1,351  
  • Total hospitalizations 1,886  -   3 new    
  • Total deaths 523  -   0 new  
  • Level of community transmission HIGH  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,752 -   13 new    
  • Cases in past 7 days - 96    
  • Total hospitalizations 254 -   0 new   
  • Total deaths 115 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 617 - 4 new      
  • Cases in past 7 days - 42   
  • Total hospitalizations 23 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH


Posted by DKH at 2:16 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  