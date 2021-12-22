Case updates December 20, 2021

Omicron is extremely contagious King County, Seattle, Shoreline, and Lake Forest Park all are experiencing a HIGH rate of COVID-19 transmission. The omicron variant is extremely contagious. King County, Seattle, Shoreline, and Lake Forest Park all are experiencing a HIGH rate of COVID-19 transmission. The omicron variant is extremely contagious.





If you are vaccinated / boosted the symptoms seem to be mild so far. If you are not vaccinated now is the time.





If you initially got a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you need to get Pfizer or Moderna. J/J apparently is only effective for a couple of months.





If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage. Moderna is testing out well but supplies seem to be limited.





COVID-19 Updates





United States Total cases 51,115,304 - 288,579 new

Cases in past 7 days - 1,045,320

Total deaths 805,112 - 1,373 new

Washington State

Total confirmed cases 709,600 - 1,544 new

Total hospitalizations 44,421 - 67 new

Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 15.2%

Total deaths 9,725 - 30 new

Levels of Community Transmission: based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100 Substantial: 50-99 Moderate: 10-49 Low: < 10



King county Total confirmed cases 171,714 - 836 new

Cases in past 7 days - 4,099

Total hospitalizations 8,965 - 15 new

Total deaths 2,138 - 1 new

Level of community transmission HIGH

Seattle Total confirmed cases 43,134 - 280 new

Cases in past 7 days - 1,351

Total hospitalizations 1,886 - 3 new

Total deaths 523 - 0 new

Level of community transmission HIGH

Shoreline Total confirmed cases 3,752 - 13 new

Cases in past 7 days - 96

Total hospitalizations 254 - 0 new

Total deaths 115 - 0 new

Level of community transmission: HIGH

Lake Forest Park Total confirmed cases 617 - 4 new

Cases in past 7 days - 42

Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new

Total deaths 5 - 0 new

Level of community transmission: HIGH







