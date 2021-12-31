Case updates December 30, 2021 - 2.2 million new cases in the past seven days in the U.S.

Friday, December 31, 2021

The omicron variant is extremely contagious and is surging in all 50 states.

If you are vaccinated / boosted the symptoms are relatively mild. 

If you are not vaccinated - now is the time - omicron can be very serious.

Everyone is urged to get a booster.

If you initially got a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you need to get boosted with Pfizer or Moderna. J/J apparently is only effective for a couple of months and is no longer being recommended.

If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage. Moderna is testing out well but supplies seem to be limited. 

COVID-19 Updates

 

United States  

  
  • Total cases 53,795,407 - 486,428 new
  • Cases in past 7 days - 2,213,940
  • Total deaths 820,355 - 1,539 new

Washington State
  • Total confirmed cases 747,702 - 6,287 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 45,381 - 139 new    
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 15.7%
  • Total deaths 9,853 - 14 new   

Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10


King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 189,238 -  2,265 new    
  • Cases in past 7 days - 13,040  
  • Total hospitalizations 9,137 -   25 new  
  • Total deaths 2,162 -  5 new   
  • Level of community transmission HIGH  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 48,867  -  645 new   
  • Cases in past 7 days - 4,264
  • Total hospitalizations 1,927  -  6 new    
  • Total deaths 527  -   0 new  
  • Level of community transmission HIGH  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 4,091 -   36 new    
  • Cases in past 7 days - 245    
  • Total hospitalizations 257 -   1 new   
  • Total deaths 115 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 684 - 4 new      
  • Cases in past 7 days - 56  
  • Total hospitalizations 23 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH
Numbers will not be reported on Friday because of the holiday



