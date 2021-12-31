Case updates December 30, 2021 - 2.2 million new cases in the past seven days in the U.S.
Friday, December 31, 2021
If you are vaccinated / boosted the symptoms are relatively mild.
If you are not vaccinated - now is the time - omicron can be very serious.
Everyone is urged to get a booster.
If you initially got a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you need to get boosted with Pfizer or Moderna. J/J apparently is only effective for a couple of months and is no longer being recommended.
If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage. Moderna is testing out well but supplies seem to be limited.
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 53,795,407 - 486,428 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 2,213,940
- Total deaths 820,355 - 1,539 new
Washington State
- Total confirmed cases 747,702 - 6,287 new
- Total hospitalizations 45,381 - 139 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 15.7%
- Total deaths 9,853 - 14 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 189,238 - 2,265 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 13,040
- Total hospitalizations 9,137 - 25 new
- Total deaths 2,162 - 5 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 48,867 - 645 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 4,264
- Total hospitalizations 1,927 - 6 new
- Total deaths 527 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 4,091 - 36 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 245
- Total hospitalizations 257 - 1 new
- Total deaths 115 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 684 - 4 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 56
- Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
0 comments:
Post a Comment