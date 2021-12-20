More overnight closures ahead at the SR 104 and I-5 interchange - SR 104 and the off ramp

Monday, December 20, 2021

Several on-ramps and off-ramps at the SR 104 and I-5 interchange will close overnight this week while Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of SR 104 at the I-5 interchanges will close at 8pm nightly Monday December 20 through the morning of Friday, December 24, 2021 and reopen at 4:30am the following morning.

The northbound I-5 off-ramps to eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 8pm to 4:30am. nightly Monday Dec. 20 through the morning of Friday, Dec. 24.

Marked detours will be in place during the closures.



