More overnight closures ahead at the SR 104 and I-5 interchange - SR 104 and the off ramp
Monday, December 20, 2021
Lynnwood Light Rail extension.
All eastbound and westbound lanes of SR 104 at the I-5 interchanges will close at 8pm nightly Monday December 20 through the morning of Friday, December 24, 2021 and reopen at 4:30am the following morning.
The northbound I-5 off-ramps to eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 8pm to 4:30am. nightly Monday Dec. 20 through the morning of Friday, Dec. 24.
Marked detours will be in place during the closures.
0 comments:
Post a Comment