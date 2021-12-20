More overnight closures ahead at the SR 104 and I-5 interchange - SR 104 and the off ramp

Several on-ramps and off-ramps at the SR 104 and I-5 interchange will close overnight this week while Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension

Monday December 20 through the morning of Friday, December 24, 2021 and reopen at 4:30am the following morning.The northbound I-5 off-ramps to eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 8pm to 4:30am. nightly Monday Dec. 20 through the morning of Friday, Dec. 24.Marked detours will be in place during the closures.