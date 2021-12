Three large COVID-19 testing sites in and near Shoreline

UW Med testing site at Fircrest Photo by Steven H. Robinson

With the rapid spread of the extremely contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 the need for testing will increase.





Before you test positive , get your vaccine / booster at a local pharmacy or the UW Med site at Shoreline Community College, run by Shoreline Fire. The UW Med site allows walk-ups for 5-11 years olds. Others need appointments.





Call 844-520-8700 to be put on the call-back list or book online to make an appointment for a 5-11 year old.













The public is warned to expect a longer wait at testing sites, even with appointments.We have three large sites in the area, all operated by UW Med. There is no cost for the testing at UW Med.Mon-Sat 9am - 5:30pm | Holiday hours Appointment encouraged | Self-swabTesting: Drive-through and walk-up, no pre-surgeryInfo line: 833-562-1212