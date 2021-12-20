Three large COVID-19 testing sites in and near Shoreline

Monday, December 20, 2021

UW Med testing site at Fircrest
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

With the rapid spread of the extremely contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 the need for testing will increase.

The public is warned to expect a longer wait at testing sites, even with appointments.

We have three large sites in the area, all operated by UW Med. There is no cost for the testing at UW Med.

One is the drive-through on Aurora.

Aurora

12040 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
Mon-Sat 9am - 5:30pm | Holiday hours

Appointment encouraged | Self-swab
Testing: Drive-through and walk-up, no pre-surgery
Info line: 833-562-1212

Book COVID-19 test (with symptoms)

Book COVID-19 test (without symptoms)


The other is on 15th NE on the Fircrest campus. It is a walk-in site (as opposed to drive-thru)

Shoreline

1610 NE 150th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
Sun – Fri 9am - 5:30pm | Holiday hours

Appointment encouraged | Self-swab
Testing: Walk-up, no pre-surgery
Info line: 833-562-1212

Book COVID-19 test (with symptoms)

Book COVID-19 test (without symptoms)

The other is on the campus of UW Northwest Hospital near Northgate. It's a drive-thru in the parking garage.

UWMC – Northwest

1510 North 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133
Northwest Parking Garage
Mon-Sun 7:30am - 3pm | Holiday hours

Appointment required: Drive-through and walk-up, limited spots for those with no symptoms/no exposure
Info line: 206.520.8700

Schedule pre-surgery test at UWMC – Northwest

If you test positive:
  • Stay home, except to get medical care.
  • Take care of yourself. Get rest and stay hydrated. Take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better.
  • As much as you can, separate yourself from other people in your home.
  • Tell your close contacts that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. 
    • An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours (or 2 days) before the person has any symptoms or tests positive. 
    • By letting your close contacts know they may have been exposed to COVID-19, you are helping to protect everyone.
  • Public Health has information on steps to take if you or a family member tests positive.

Before you test positive, get your vaccine / booster at a local pharmacy or the UW Med site at Shoreline Community College, run by Shoreline Fire. The UW Med site allows walk-ups for 5-11 years olds. Others need appointments. 

Call 844-520-8700 to be put on the call-back list or book online to make an appointment for a 5-11 year old. 



