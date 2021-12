New ferry will enter service in 2025 A new hybrid-electric ferry, set to enter service in 2025, will be an Olympic-class vessel similar in design to Suquamish. A new hybrid-electric ferry, set to enter service in 2025, will be an Olympic-class vessel similar in design to Suquamish.





The Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) chose the name Wishkah for our first hybrid-electric ferry out of six finalists.





Wishkah is the name of a river that runs from the Olympic foothills southward into Grays Harbor at the town of Aberdeen.





The WSTC has legal authority for naming state highways, bridges and ferries in Washington.