Jobs: WSDOT NWR Communications Manager





The Communications Manager for Northwest Region manages a team that provides professional communications in the areas of community engagement, government relations, media relations, internal communications, graphic design, marketing, customer service, social media, emergency response, crisis communications and issues management.



This role is the primary media and community outreach strategist for the region. The successful candidate for this position must be able to act as a spokesperson as well as work with team members and consultants to develop inclusive community engagement plans for the development of practical solutions that meet our transportation needs.









This position will advise and collaborate in planning communications with the mega projects -- Alaskan Way Viaduct, SR 520, I-405 and SR 509 Gateway; Ferries and Toll Divisions; other regions and Headquarters to maintain a "no surprises" culture with the legislature, state executives and the public.

Seattle, WA – Northwest RegionWashington State Department of Transportation is seeking a communications manager for the Northwest Region. The Northwest Region is the largest, most populated and traveled region within the state of Washington.