Still time to sign up for state health insurance - deadline January 15

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

It's not too late to find a health plan for your way of living! Enroll by January 15, 2022 and get covered starting February 1, 2022.

Sign up at https://wahealthplanfinder.org

Washington Healthplanfinder is the online marketplace where individuals, families and small businesses can find, compare and enroll in a health plan. 

It is part of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and is intended to make it easier for consumers to shop for coverage. It also provides federal tax credits for premiums depending upon your household size and income.

You can only buy coverage during defined open enrollment periods unless you have a life event that qualifies you for a special enrollment period. Examples of qualifying life events are marriage, divorce, having a baby or you are terminated from your job and lose group coverage. 

This applies to all individual health plans whether you buy from Washington Healthplanfinder or directly from an insurance company.



