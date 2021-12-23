Case updates December 21, 2021
Thursday, December 23, 2021
If you are vaccinated / boosted the symptoms seem to be mild so far. If you are not vaccinated now is the time.
If you initially got a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you need to get Pfizer or Moderna. J/J apparently is only effective for a couple of months.
If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage. Moderna is testing out well but supplies seem to be limited.
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 51,324,667 - 204,913 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 1,128,830
- Total deaths 807,397 - 2,179 new
Washington State
- Total confirmed cases 711,494 - 1,894 new
- Total hospitalizations 44,460 - 39 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 15.2%
- Total deaths 9,755 - 30 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 172,310 - 596 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 4,710
- Total hospitalizations 8,973 - 8 new
- Total deaths 2,142 - 4 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 43,324 - 190 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 1,542
- Total hospitalizations 1,888 - 2 new
- Total deaths 523 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,766 - 14 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 96
- Total hospitalizations 254 - 0 new
- Total deaths 115 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 618 - 1 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 46
- Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
