Case updates December 21, 2021





If you are vaccinated / boosted the symptoms seem to be mild so far. If you are not vaccinated now is the time.





If you initially got a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you need to get Pfizer or Moderna. J/J apparently is only effective for a couple of months.





If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage. Moderna is testing out well but supplies seem to be limited.





COVID-19 Updates





United States Total cases 51,324,667 - 204,913 new

Cases in past 7 days - 1,128,830

Total deaths 807,397 - 2,179 new

Washington State

Total confirmed cases 711,494 - 1,894 new

Total hospitalizations 44,460 - 39 new

Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 15.2%

Total deaths 9,755 - 30 new

Levels of Community Transmission: based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100 Substantial: 50-99 Moderate: 10-49 Low: < 10



King county Total confirmed cases 172,310 - 596 new

Cases in past 7 days - 4,710

Total hospitalizations 8,973 - 8 new

Total deaths 2,142 - 4 new

Level of community transmission HIGH

Seattle Total confirmed cases 43,324 - 190 new

Cases in past 7 days - 1,542

Total hospitalizations 1,888 - 2 new

Total deaths 523 - 0 new

Level of community transmission HIGH

Shoreline Total confirmed cases 3,766 - 14 new

Cases in past 7 days - 96

Total hospitalizations 254 - 0 new

Total deaths 115 - 0 new

Level of community transmission: HIGH

Lake Forest Park Total confirmed cases 618 - 1 new

Cases in past 7 days - 46

Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new

Total deaths 5 - 0 new

Level of community transmission: HIGH







