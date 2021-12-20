Christmas Services at St. Dunstan’s





206-363-4319





All Are Welcome!

You may attend in person or on our YouTube channel





Friday, December 24 at 4pm

Lessons and Carols





Now the birth of Jesus the Messiah took place in this way…

The Christmas Story with Lots of Carols, and Holy Communion.





Friday, December 24 at 10pm





Angels We Have Heard on High

A Christmas Eve service, with carols, music, and Holy Communion.





Saturday, December 25 at 10am

Christmas Day with Holy Communion







