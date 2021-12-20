Christmas Services at St. Dunstan’s

Monday, December 20, 2021


Christmas Services at St. Dunstan’s

206-363-4319

All Are Welcome!

You may attend in person or on our YouTube channel

Friday, December 24 at 4pm
Lessons and Carols

Now the birth of Jesus the Messiah took place in this way…
The Christmas Story with Lots of Carols, and Holy Communion.

Friday, December 24 at 10pm

Angels We Have Heard on High
A Christmas Eve service, with carols, music, and Holy Communion.

Saturday, December 25 at 10am
Christmas Day with Holy Communion



