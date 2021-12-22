Unusual places to gift shop at locally owned stores
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Here are some ideas for your last-minute gift shopping at places you might not have considered. Not surprisingly, they are all locally owned businesses who can choose what they offer for sale and tailor it our community.
Sky Nursery
Sky has a gift section year round with self-care product, gifts for gardeners, and some general gifts for everyone. 18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Of course, you can always buy a house plant. I once went to Sky and told the sales associate that I needed four different house plants for people whose idea of plant care was to pour their leftover coffee into the pot - when they thought of it. Unfazed, she recommended four great plants.
Ballinger Thriftway and Town and Country Market (Central Market). Both are owned locally and choose their own products to sell. Each carries a selection of home products suitable for gifts - look around the edges of the store. Or you can make up your own selection of exotic / gourmet foods. Ballinger Thriftway won my heart when I found four shelves of several dozen varieties of olive oil. They have a small but interesting selection of gifts for the cook.
Located in Ballinger Village at 20150 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
Central Market is changing its name to Town and Country Market - which is the name of their other stores. I never could figure out why they didn't start here with that name. Anyway, they have interesting finds in the area between produce and grocery.
Town and Country Market 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133 is in Shoreline Place (which used to be Aurora Square)
Dunn Lumber - still owned and managed by the Dunn family. Whether you are a handyman or not, everyone can use a good hammer or a set of screwdrivers. Ask the store personnel for advice about hand tools. 1108 N 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98133 at the corner of 185th and Aurora, next to Sky Nursery.
Third Place Books. Books, of course. But did you realize that the large section that includes the check out counter is one of the biggest gift shops in the area? Some items are quirky, some very cool, and there is such a variety that it's hard to describe. All suitable as stocking stuffers. LFP Town Center, intersection of Ballinger and Bothell Way NE. Open until 6pm on Christmas Eve.
Ostroms Drug and Gift Store in Kenmore is the only drug store that is still locally owned. And it's right in their name: Drug and Gift. They have always carried a generous selection of items suitable for gifting. Just browse. 6414 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore,WA 98028
