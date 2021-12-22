Unusual places to gift shop at locally owned stores

Of course, you can always buy a house plant. I once went to Sky and told the sales associate that I needed four different house plants for people whose idea of plant care was to pour their leftover coffee into the pot - when they thought of it. Unfazed, she recommended four great plants.





Ballinger Thriftway and Town and Country Market (Central Market). Both are owned locally and choose their own products to sell. Each carries a selection of home products suitable for gifts - look around the edges of the store. Or you can make up your own selection of exotic / gourmet foods. Ballinger Thriftway won my heart when I found four shelves of several dozen varieties of olive oil. They have a small but interesting selection of gifts for the cook.









Central Market is changing its name to Town and Country Market - which is the name of their other stores. I never could figure out why they didn't start here with that name. Anyway, they have interesting finds in the area between produce and grocery.













Third Place Books . Books, of course. But did you realize that the large section that includes the check out counter is one of the biggest gift shops in the area? Some items are quirky, some very cool, and there is such a variety that it's hard to describe. All suitable as stocking stuffers. LFP Town Center, intersection of Ballinger and Bothell Way NE. Open until 6pm on Christmas Eve.











