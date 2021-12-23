The Shoreline Emergency Severe Weather Shelter anticipates opening this weekend, if expected cold temperatures materialize.





Call the shelter hotline at 206-801-2797 for activation status or check the Facebook page





When activated, the shelter will be open from 8:30pm to 7:30am.





The shelter is held at St. Dunstan's Church 722 N 145th Street, Shoreline. It is run by the volunteer consortium NUHSA.





There is need for more volunteers to help staff the shelter. Information about the shelter and volunteering is here Shelter information









Activation will be determined on a daily basis by 9:00am.