Shoreline Emergency Severe Weather Shelter

Thursday, December 23, 2021

The cold weather shelter at St. Dunstan's
The Shoreline Emergency Severe Weather Shelter anticipates opening this weekend, if expected cold temperatures materialize.

The threshold for activation will generally be a prediction of four-plus hours of temperatures at or below 33 degrees overnight or snow accumulation of two or more inches. 

Activation will be determined on a daily basis by 9:00am. 

Call the shelter hotline at 206-801-2797 for activation status or check the Facebook page.

When activated, the shelter will be open from 8:30pm to 7:30am. 

The shelter is held at St. Dunstan's Church 722 N 145th Street, Shoreline. It is run by the volunteer consortium NUHSA. 

There is need for more volunteers to help staff the shelter. Information about the shelter and volunteering is here Shelter information



