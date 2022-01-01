Christmas Lights: The last lights glow across Bitter Lake

Photo by Bruce Hill By Bruce Hill By Bruce Hill





These lights on this home at Bitter Lake went out when the fireworks began at midnight on New Year's Eve.





This home has been helping keep the holiday season so very bright for those in view of the lake.

And, it seems this home has a star over its roof, for Santa? Or perhaps that is just my view.

This last two years have been so difficult for all.





This festive home gives those who see it a pause to hope.







