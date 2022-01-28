Local pharmacies will have free N95 masks

Pick up your N95 masks at no cost - when they're in stock.





The DOH says that local pharmacies should start receiving the masks in the coming days. Some already are handing them out.





The goal is that each pharmacy will give each person three masks, depending on their stock.





N95 masks can be worn more than once.







http://www.cdc.gov/.../reta.../participating-pharmacies.html



Washington state - this is the list for Washington state. Local stores are highlighted.

Albertsons Companies, Inc . (including Osco, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Safeway , Tom Thumb, Star Market, Shaw’s, Haggen, Acme, Randalls, Carrs, Market Street, United, Vons, Pavilions, Amigos, Lucky’s, Pak n Save, Sav-On)

. (including Osco, Jewel-Osco, , Tom Thumb, Star Market, Shaw’s, Haggen, Acme, Randalls, Carrs, Market Street, United, Vons, Pavilions, Amigos, Lucky’s, Pak n Save, Sav-On) Costco Wholesale Corp .

. CPESN USA, LLC

CVS Pharmacy, Inc . (including Long’s)

. (including Long’s) Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider Network

Health Mart Pharmacies

LeaderNET and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs

Managed Health Care Associates (retail and long-term care pharmacies)

Rite Aid Corp . Rite Aid, Bartells.

. Rite Aid, Bartells. The Kroger Co . (including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer , Fry’s, Ralphs , King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Mariano’s, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market, QFC )

. (including Kroger, Harris Teeter, , Fry’s, , King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Mariano’s, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market, ) Topco Associates, LLC (including Acme Fresh Markets, Associated Food Stores, Bashas, Big-Y Pharmacy and Wellness Center, Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Super One Pharmacy, FRESH by Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Coborn’s Pharmacy, Cash Wise Pharmacy, MarketPlace Pharmacy, Giant Eagle, Hartig Drug Company, King Kullen, Food City Pharmacy, Ingles Pharmacy, Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Pharmacies, Save Mart Pharmacies, Lucky Pharmacies, SpartanNash, Price Chopper, Market 32, Tops Friendly Markets, ShopRite, Wegmans, Weis Markets, Inc.)

Walgreens (including Duane Reade)

(including Duane Reade) Walmart, Inc. (including Sam’s Club)

The masks are part of a federal program to get everyone into high quality masks to protect against omicron and the emerging permutations of the virus. The masks are part of a federal program to get everyone into high quality masks to protect against omicron and the emerging permutations of the virus. Check here for all locations in the United States:- this is the list for Washington state. Local stores are highlighted.







