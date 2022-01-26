2022 ShoreLake Arts Lantern Festival February 1 - 15, 2022

WHEN?

Lanterns on display:

1 - 15 February

Lion Dance and Performances:

starts 4pm, 12 February

WHERE?

Monka Brewing and

Uplift Climbing









Discover more about the ShoreLake Arts Lantern Festival!



People used torches and eventually lanterns to aid them in spotting the spirits. The lanterns come in all shapes and sizes. Some are created in the form of animals, insects, flowers, people or even machines and buildings. Others depict scenes from popular stories teaching filial piety and traditional values. A favorite subject is the zodiac animal of the year. This year’s zodiac animal is the Tiger! ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.

The Lantern Festival has been part of the Chinese New Year celebrations since the Han Dynasty (206 BC – 221AD). It is said that the holiday evolved from an ancient Chinese belief that celestial spirits could be seen flying about in the light of the first full moon of the lunar calendar.