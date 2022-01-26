2022 ShoreLake Arts Lantern Festival February 1 - 15, 2022
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
2022 ShoreLake Arts Lantern Festival
February 1 - 15, 2022
Celebrate Lunar New Year with us!
Join us at 4pm, February 12, 2022 for a Lion Dance and Kung Fu performance. Enjoy the lanterns, local artwork, grab a craft brew at Monka, and a bite from a food truck, whilst listening to local musicians at Monka.
The full lantern and artwork display will run from February 1st - February 15th at Monka Brewing and Uplift Climbing. Stop by during each of their business hours (Monka) and (Uplift).
Shoreline and Lake Forest Park are vibrant cities, rich in cultural diversity. This event aims to bring people together in honor and recognition of our North King County Asian communities. Stop by and celebrate traditional and contemporary Asian culture, food, art, and music.
Free to attend (all ages) donations greatly appreciated so we can continue to provide cultural events in our community.
WHEN?
Lanterns on display:
1 - 15 February
Lion Dance and Performances:
starts 4pm, 12 February
WHERE?
Monka Brewing and
Uplift Climbing
Vaccine verification is required for all guests/vendors/staff ages 12+.
Celebrate the Lunar New Year by creating your own homemade paper lantern!
ShoreLake Arts and the City of Shoreline teamed up with artist Hua Zhang to create this at-home paper lantern template. They look amazing, are fun to make, and are a great way to learn about a long-standing Lunar New Year tradition. You can make one or tons, all the same or each of them unique. String them up, post them on Instagram, and tag @ShoreLakeArts and @ShorelineWaGov!
What is the Lantern Festival?
The Lantern Festival has been part of the Chinese New Year celebrations since the Han Dynasty (206 BC – 221AD). It is said that the holiday evolved from an ancient Chinese belief that celestial spirits could be seen flying about in the light of the first full moon of the lunar calendar.
People used torches and eventually lanterns to aid them in spotting the spirits. The lanterns come in all shapes and sizes. Some are created in the form of animals, insects, flowers, people or even machines and buildings. Others depict scenes from popular stories teaching filial piety and traditional values. A favorite subject is the zodiac animal of the year. This year’s zodiac animal is the Tiger!
Discover more about the ShoreLake Arts Lantern Festival!
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
