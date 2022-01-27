KCSO seeks public's help to locate Echo Glen escapee

Juvenile escapee

Detectives with the King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit (MCU), seek the public's help in locating 15-year-old Timothy G Hernandez-Ebanks following today's escape from the Echo Glen Children's Center.









Hernandez-Ebanks' whereabouts remain unknown. He may be in the company of four other juveniles also involved in today's escape. These young men may be driving a 2018 gray Ford Fusion (WA license 27545E) that was taken in this incident.



Any persons with information are asked to call 911 or the King County Sheriff's non-emergency number at 206-296-3311.



Anonymous tips may be shared with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound via







It is because of the Sheriff's Office concern for the safety and wellbeing of the public that we are featuring Hernandez-Ebanks here.Hernandez-Ebanks' whereabouts remain unknown. He may be in the company of four other juveniles also involved in today's escape. These young men may be driving a 2018 gray Ford Fusion () that was taken in this incident.Any persons with information are asked to call 911 or the King County Sheriff's non-emergency number atAnonymous tips may be shared with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound via P3Tips.com or using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

Hernandez-Ebanks was in Echo Glen's care following his 2021 conviction for Murder-1 and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm stemming from a 2020 homicide in southwest King County.