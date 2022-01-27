KCSO seeks public's help to locate Echo Glen escapee
Thursday, January 27, 2022
|Juvenile escapee
Detectives with the King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit (MCU), seek the public's help in locating 15-year-old Timothy G Hernandez-Ebanks following today's escape from the Echo Glen Children's Center.
Hernandez-Ebanks was in Echo Glen's care following his 2021 conviction for Murder-1 and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm stemming from a 2020 homicide in southwest King County.
It is because of the Sheriff's Office concern for the safety and wellbeing of the public that we are featuring Hernandez-Ebanks here.
Hernandez-Ebanks' whereabouts remain unknown. He may be in the company of four other juveniles also involved in today's escape. These young men may be driving a 2018 gray Ford Fusion (WA license 27545E) that was taken in this incident.
Any persons with information are asked to call 911 or the King County Sheriff's non-emergency number at 206-296-3311.
Anonymous tips may be shared with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound via P3Tips.com or using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.
Hernandez-Ebanks' whereabouts remain unknown. He may be in the company of four other juveniles also involved in today's escape. These young men may be driving a 2018 gray Ford Fusion (WA license 27545E) that was taken in this incident.
Any persons with information are asked to call 911 or the King County Sheriff's non-emergency number at 206-296-3311.
Anonymous tips may be shared with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound via P3Tips.com or using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.
0 comments:
Post a Comment