School board meeting Tuesday January 25, 2022 in person and on Zoom
Sunday, January 23, 2022
The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE). This meeting will also be available via Zoom using the log-in information below. The reports and presentations for this meeting are listed below.
Please note that all in-person attendees must wear masks and there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.
Reports and Presentations:
If you would like to provide written public comment for the Regular Board Meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, January 25 and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the meeting for those attending in person and on Zoom.
Attending the Regular Board Meeting via Zoom
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87195123413?pwd=Z2tGa1hOUmJqTTJpVzAveU1zSUdhQT09
Passcode: 625810
Webinar ID: 871 9512 3413
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
