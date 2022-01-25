Parent Leadership Training Institute - free 12 week online course in English and Español

Tuesday, January 25, 2022


The Parent Leadership Training Institute of Washington Family Engagement is based at Everett Community College, 

The goal of the PLTI is to increase community engagement in civic matters, public education and youth development. It is held at Everett Community College in the spring and fall of every calendar year, but is currently offered only online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This class is free to participants and they can earn 5 credits for Everett Community College plus their children can attend the Children's Leadership Training Institute alongside them.

To apply fill out the application form through Eventzilla: http://PLTISpring2022.eventzilla.net

You must choose and attend one of the PLTI Information Sessions online.


More information at wafamilyengagement.org



Más información at wafamilyengagement.org


