Online and mail voter registration deadline for February Special Election – January 31, 2022
Saturday, January 29, 2022
|King County Director of Elections Julie Wise
with King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski
The February Special election is quickly approaching with ballots due to drop boxes by 8pm sharp or postmarked by Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
The deadline to register to vote online or by mail (received, not postmarked) is Monday, January 31.
After the deadline has passed, voters can still register to vote, update their registration or signature, receive a replacement ballot, or use an assistive device at King County Elections Headquarters in Renton.
About 1.2 million registered voters are eligible to vote in this election, primarily weighing in on ballot measures impacting schools and parks. All participating voters should have received their ballot by Monday, January 24.
Those who have not received their ballot or misplaced it should request one online or give King County Elections a call at 206-296-VOTE (8683) during business hours. Registered voters can also download and print their ballot online through the accessible online ballot marking program.
Voters may opt to receive their ballot and voting materials in Chinese, Korean, Spanish, and Vietnamese and King County Elections provides customer service in over twenty languages.
To be eligible to vote, you must be:
- A citizen of the United States
- A legal resident of Washington State
- At least 18 years old by Election Day
- Not currently serving a sentence of total confinement under the jurisdiction of the Department of Corrections for a Washington felony conviction
- Not currently incarcerated for a federal or out-of-state felony conviction
