Photo by Jo Simmons The colors of the sunsets change constantly, minute to minute. This photo manages to capture multiple colors in one shot.





With the beautiful weather Saturday came beautiful sunsets.





If you notice, the tallest tree in the photo is a cell phone tower. Every time I see one of those I think what a great bird's nest it's going to make.