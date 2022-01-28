Pool demolition underway -- expected to be down by end of next week

Shoreline Pool photo courtesy City of Shoreline









Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Last year, with the pool closed, Shorewood girls' swim team was able to hold their practices and meets at the outdoor, privately owned Innis Arden pool. Shorecrest girls' held their practices and meets at the outdoor, privately owned Sheridan Beach pool. The City of Shoreline is working with the School District on possible uses for the site, which may include constructing a picnic shelter. The City received a State Department of Commerce grant last year for a picnic shelter and first choice would be the former pool site.The pool property is adjacent to Shoreline Park, two soccer fields, and tennis courts. There are already restrooms and concrete walkways.Last year, with the pool closed, Shorewood girls' swim team was able to hold their practices and meets at the outdoor, privately owned Innis Arden pool. Shorecrest girls' held their practices and meets at the outdoor, privately owned Sheridan Beach pool.





Both dive teams trained at Mariner High School in Everett.

















Demolition of the pool began in earnest this week. The General Contractor, Forma Construction, expects the structure to be down by the end of next week. Work then shifts to foundation removal and backfill. The site will then be capped with topsoil and hydro-seed.