Senior Beau Ormsby stands with his family after receiving his “senior night”’award. Ormsby stayed on to help manage the team this year despite a season-ending acl injury.

Ormsby plans to play football in college, but has some recovery time ahead of him with an ACL injury.

Rhodes has recently committed to wrestling for the US Coast Guard Academy.

Lougee plans to enter the US Navy after graduation and become a corpsman.





Head Coach Bryan Officer (2nd from left) stands with SCHS Wrestling alumni from 1964

(1st class at SCHS)



Thomas Eastman (middle) was the 1st Team Captain for SCHS Wrestling, (138lbs) and earned the "Most Inspirational Wrestler" award his Junior year. Eastman later served in the US Army as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Bill McFerran - 2nd Team Captain after Tom. 154lbs

Denny Lawson - Competed at 133lbs and 145lbs

John Chambers - Earned the "Most Inspirational Wrestler" award his senior year and wrestled at the 112lb weight class.

These dedicated men have been showing up in support of Shorecrest Wrestling at SCHS home dual meets for 58 years.



Shorecrest HS 42 - Meadowdale HS 38



Shorecrest Wrestling had a good dual meet against Meadowdale HS on Wednesday evening, January 26, 2022.It was "senior night" and SCHS was honoring their senior wrestlers (Beau Ormsby, Thomas Rhodes and Jacob Lougee). All three of these seniors have wrestled for Shorecrest High School for the last four years.After opening ceremonies, the "tit for tat" action started out at the 170lb weight class with(SC Sophomore) vs Jackson Zollars (Meadowdale). Grimm quickly got the pin to put up 6 team points on the scoreboard.However, the Mavericks returned the favor at the 182lb contest, where Meadowdale's Bolar Sodnomayer pinned Shorecrest'sThere was a notable match at the 195lb division between Shorecrest'sand Meadowdale's Saul Hernandez (ranked 8th in division 3A in WA state). Evan is only a 3rd year wrestler (and missed most of last year due to Covid cancellations) and Saul is a senior who has been wrestling since Kindergarten. Nonetheless, Claar was able to take Hernandez down in the first round and almost got him into a cradle before Hernandez got the reversal and ended the match.The 195, 220 and 285 (heavyweight contests) all went to Meadowdale. However, before SCHS'lost his match, he almost locked down a head and arm throw on Joseph Williams of Meadowdale - prior to going out of bounds.The Scots got a forfeit at the 106lb class, but received a loss at the 113lb class, where Hilmy Burch took downAt 120lbs, the Scots'came out blazing, firing off a takedown and locking up a first round pin against Maddox Milikan.picked up another 6 points for the Scots at the 126lb contest andpicked up 6 more in a Meadowdale forfeit at 132lbs.The Mav’s took the lead again at 138lbs when the Scots’gave up a tech fall (5 team points) to Skyler Rivera. However, Scots got a rebound when, the Scot's team captain, secured a pin in the 2nd round against Daniel Sok at 152lbs for another 6 points in the home team’s favor.Things got dicey again at 160lbs, whenlost 3 team points in a major decision to the Mav's Henry Gates.But at the 145lb division,won a tough match against Skyler Rivera by locking up a pin in the third round to secure the Scot's team win with a final score of 42 for the Scots and 38 for the Mavericks.