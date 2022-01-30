Jobs: WSDOT Fiscal Analyst

WSDOT
Fiscal Analyst 2

Washington State Department of Transportation’s is currently seeking a savvy financial professional to fill a Fiscal Analyst (FA2) position within our Accounting and Financial Services division.

This position performs professional level financial review and analysis of complex financial activities transacted by the region to ensure accountability. This FA2 will ensure financial activities and transactions are complete, accurate and compliant with related requirements. 

In addition, it ensures disbursements and receipts comply with state and federal regulations, and agency and regional policy and procedures.

Job description and application



