Rainy Folksinging Camp - Jan 28-30 - virtual and free

Rainy Camp , a program of the Seattle Folklore Society, is a song filled weekend celebrating the joy of singing together. All Singers are welcome; from beginner to professional.



It is usually held in person at a retreat in Ravensdale, Washington but is virtual this year, thanks to the pandemic.





It will be held virtually from Friday to Sunday, January 28 to 30, 2022.







35 song workshops, a story telling swap, circles, concerts. And it is free. Learn more about this event and sign up to get the required Zoom link at RainyCamp.org











