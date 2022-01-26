Rainy Folksinging Camp - Jan 28-30 - virtual and free

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Rainy Camp, a program of the Seattle Folklore Society, is a song filled weekend celebrating the joy of singing together. All Singers are welcome; from beginner to professional.

It is usually held in person at a retreat in Ravensdale, Washington but is virtual this year, thanks to the pandemic.

It will be held virtually from Friday to Sunday, January 28 to 30, 2022.

35 song workshops, a story telling swap, circles, concerts. And it is free. Learn more about this event and sign up to get the required Zoom link at RainyCamp.org



