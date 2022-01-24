Public input sought to set annual noxious weed list

The King County Noxious Weed Control Board has scheduled an online public hearing on the King County Noxious Weed List on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 2pm, to review changes in the state list, conduct a public hearing, and adopt the King County Noxious Weed List for 2022.









More information here







The board encourages public comment and input to help set the priorities of the noxious weed program each year. Comments can be made at the public hearing or submitted ahead to noxious.weeds@kingcounty.gov by 4pm on January 25.

The noxious weed list reflects both the requirements of state law to regulate certain species with statewide or regional importance, and the priorities of King County to reduce the impact of noxious weeds on the people, economy, and environment.The King County Noxious Weed Control Board administers the noxious weed program throughout the county, according to the requirements of the Washington State Noxious Weed Law.