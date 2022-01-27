Letter to the Editor: Vote Yes for Shoreline Schools

To the Editor:





One of the greatest assets any community has are its schools. Our schools both educate our children and are a source of community pride. We are proud of the programs the Shoreline School District provides our children and their families. We support the levies on this February’s ballot and we hope you will join us in voting “YES” for Shoreline Schools.





In a time where we all feel the effects of the pandemic, our children and their families need our continued support. Proposition 1 provides funding for education programs not fully supported by state and federal funding. Counselors provide direct support for our children.





Our family advocates connect families to resources in the community, access to food, clothes and housing, support students in foster care or experiencing homelessness, and provide assistance to families in crisis.





Proposition 2 provides the technology, support, skills, and resources critical in preparing our students for their future.





Our kids, our families, and our community need your continued support for our public schools. Please vote YES on Shoreline School District Proposition 1 and Proposition 2.





Doris McConnell and Chris Roberts

Shoreline








