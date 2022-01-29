Jobs: WSDOT Reposted - Communications Consultant 3

Saturday, January 29, 2022

WSDOT
Communications Consultant 3

Washington State Department of Transportation has an exciting opportunity for a highly motivated communications professional to join the Northwest Region Communications Team. This is a key role tasked with informing the traveling public about road closures, incidents, and maintenance. 

The ideal candidate is a self-starter that can effectively identify, research, and respond to issues that arise and become progressively more independent as the knowledge base increases. The successful incumbent will create transparency for the agency, helping to build trust, maintain public confidence, and support people and goods traveling safely.

