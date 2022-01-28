Concrete repairs on I-5 scheduled to begin next week
Friday, January 28, 2022
|File photo of concrete repair on I-5
The work requires nightly lane closures on I-5. Lanes will begin closing as early as 8pm in some areas, potentially reducing one direction of the highway to a single lane by midnight. All lanes will reopen early the next morning.
Crews will sawcut and excavate the existing damaged pavement, then pour new concrete panels. Many of the 46 concrete panels due to be replaced are located in the Shoreline area.
The best way to track closure locations and times is by using the WSDOT real-time travel map or downloading the WSDOT mobile app. This work is weather-dependent and will likely be rescheduled if there is rain in the forecast.
