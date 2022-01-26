Shoreline City Manager to appoint Financial Sustainability Advisory Committee

Shoreline City Hall photo by Steven H. Robinson The Shoreline City Manager is planning to appoint 12 to 15 community members to serve on the Financial Sustainability Advisory Committee-2022 (FSAC-22). The Shoreline City Manager is planning to appoint 12 to 15 community members to serve on the Financial Sustainability Advisory Committee-2022 (FSAC-22).





The goal of FSAC-22 will be to look at whether the City should seek replacement of the 2016 levy lid lift on the November 2022 General Election ballot.









City Council accepted the City’s 10 Year Financial Sustainability Plan in 2014. It included a strategy for engaging Shoreline residents and stakeholders in a discussion every six years regarding the possibility of replacing the expiring property tax levy lid lift, which allowed the City to increase the property tax by inflation rather than the 1% imposed by state law. Using FSAC-22’s input, the City Manager will develop a recommendation to be reviewed by the City Council with potential action on next steps during the summer of 2022.FSAC-22 will meet five to six times using Zoom on Thursday evenings from 6:00 to 8:00pm on March 10 and 24, April 7 and 21, and May 5 and 19. If you are interested in serving on FSAC-22, please visit shorelinewa.gov/10YFSP , click the Financial Sustainability Advisory Committee-22 link on the left, and fill out the online application by 5:00pm February 14, 2022.The City Manager will seek to appoint people who represent a broad range of Shoreline residents and issues, including community organizations, immigrant and refugee communities, communities of color, neighborhoods, Shoreline businesses, and human services organizations.City Council accepted the City’s 10 Year Financial Sustainability Plan in 2014. It included a strategy for engaging Shoreline residents and stakeholders in a discussion every six years regarding the possibility of replacing the expiring property tax levy lid lift, which allowed the City to increase the property tax by inflation rather than the 1% imposed by state law.





In 2016, the City Manager formed an advisory committee for input prior to seeking Council approval to place a levy lid lift on the ballot. After evaluating the 10-year Financial Sustainability Plan, the committee recommended that the City seek replacement of the 2010 levy lid lift in November 2016.









The Council placed a measure on that ballot and Shoreline voters overwhelmingly approved the measure. That six-year levy lid lift expires in 2022. For more information, visit shorelinewa.gov/10YFSP








