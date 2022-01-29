Local students achieve academic distinction at Whitman College

Madeleine Stolp, Shorecrest High School

Sylvia Wang, Shorecrest High School

Derivan Dockter, O'Dea High School

Philip Ratner, Garfield High School

Olivia Wing, Ingraham High School

Avery Mangel, Shorewood High School

This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.