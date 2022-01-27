Three flu-related deaths reported in Washington as flu activity rises
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Three individuals, all age 65 or older, who tested positive for influenza A have died.
Flu is a highly contagious disease that can cause severe illness and death, even in healthy people. Last season, flu activity was historically low, likely due to increased COVID-19 precautions, such as mask wearing, remote learning, occupancy limits, and work from home measures taken during the pandemic.
The last time Washington reported a flu-related death was during the 2019-2020 flu season when there were 114 influenza-associated deaths, including 36 deaths at this point in the year.
Vaccination against influenza and COVID-19 can also reduce the risk that a person might get coinfected with both viruses at the same time.
“Hospitalizations across the state remain high due to omicron, and other respiratory viruses like influenza could overload them even more,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, Chief Science Officer for the state Dept of Health (DOH).
“Take steps now to get you and your family vaccinated against the flu. Vaccination will help keep you and your family healthy and out of the hospital, especially those with chronic health conditions.”
To prevent severe outcomes from the flu, DOH recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get their annual flu vaccine. For a list of locations, visit Vaccines.gov or check your local pharmacy.
