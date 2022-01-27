Three flu-related deaths reported in Washington as flu activity rises

“Hospitalizations across the state remain high due to omicron, and other respiratory viruses like influenza could overload them even more,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, Chief Science Officer for the state Dept of Health (DOH).

“Take steps now to get you and your family vaccinated against the flu. Vaccination will help keep you and your family healthy and out of the hospital, especially those with chronic health conditions.”

The last time Washington reported a flu-related death was during the 2019-2020 flu season when there were 114 influenza-associated deaths, including 36 deaths at this point in the year.Vaccination against influenza and COVID-19 can also reduce the risk that a person might get coinfected with both viruses at the same time.