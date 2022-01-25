Senator Patty Murray will be holding a virtual Seattle Parents Town Hall on Wednesday at 5pm PT
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
U.S. Senator Patty Murray of Washington state will be holding a virtual Seattle Parents Town Hall this Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 5:00pm PT.
It will be broadcast live on Facebook, and you can tune in at this link. She’ll be joining with MomsRising, a mom-run grassroots organization working toward a more family friendly country.
I’ll give you a straight forward update on my work in the other Washington about everything that’s top of mind for parents right now: the cost and availability of child care, what’s being done to keep our kids in school safely, and other important priorities like the expanded Child Tax Credit.
And most importantly, I’ll be taking your questions on the issues that matter most to you and your family. I’ll be taking questions in advance and I'll also be taking questions live on Facebook.
You can submit your questions in advance HERE.
As a mother and a grandmother, this is one of the toughest times to be a parent I can remember— child care is costly and tough to come by, the uncertainty of schooling during a pandemic can make you want to pull your hair out (not to mention how hard it's been on our kids), and so many families are struggling to just find their footing.
I want you to know I am really focused on concrete steps I can take in Congress that will make life better and easier for you and your families.
I hope you’ll be able to join me for Wednesday’s town hall to hear more about that work, like my proposal to make child care affordable and available for every working family and to make free preschool available to every parent who wants it.
P.S. even if you can’t attend this week’s town hall, you can always write to my office or reach out to us for help, on everything from Social Security to Medicare, any time.
