Call for Art Donations: Art from the Attic Sale 2022

Blow the cobwebs off your neglected paintings and breathe new life into your old art! Donations are being accepted for the ShoreLake Arts Art from the Attic sale.





Turn your unwanted art into someone else’s treasure and support your local arts organization at the same time. Items accepted include: fine art (framed or unframed), sculpture, posters (framed or unframed), matted prints, frames, gently used art supplies, ceramics, glass art, handmade jewelry, artisan works and art books.



Items should be in good condition and can be dropped off starting January 26 - April 13 at the ShoreLake Arts office on Wednesdays between 10am - 4pm. The office is located at the Shoreline Conference Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155.





Please call our office to make sure we will be here to receive your donations if you are making a special trip or need to drop off on a different day: 206-417-4645.



Donation forms are available. All donations become the property of ShoreLake Arts and unsold items will not be returned.



