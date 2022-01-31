New Lake Forest Park Judge Jennifer Johnson Grant

LFP Municipal Judge Jennifer Johnson Grant In December 2021, longtime Municipal Judge Linda Portnoy retired, and the City of Lake Forest Park hired Jennifer Johnson Grant to serve in the position, effective January 3, 2022. In December 2021, longtime Municipal Judge Linda Portnoy retired, and the City of Lake Forest Park hired Jennifer Johnson Grant to serve in the position, effective January 3, 2022.





Judge Grant received her undergraduate degree from the University of Washington in 1992 and her Juris Doctor degree in 1996 from Seattle University School of Law where she was a Diversity Scholar, Chair of the Women’s Law Caucus, and an associate editor of the Law Review.





Judge Grant has extensive experience as a prosecutor in the Criminal Division of the Seattle City Attorney’s office, where she gained experience as a trial attorney, an appellate attorney, and a supervising attorney overseeing the prosecution of cases in Seattle Municipal Court’s specialty courts—Community Court, Mental Health Court, and Veterans Treatment Court.





Ms. Grant transitioned to private practice in 2013 and was a judicial officer for Lake Forest Park Municipal Court, where she was a judge pro tem for Judge Linda Portnoy.











