Jobs: City of Shoreline Wastewater Engineer
Friday, January 28, 2022
CLOSING DATE: 2/06/22 11:59 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
The City of Shoreline’s Wastewater Utility is a progressive utility with a continuous improvement philosophy. We are looking for a likeminded person to join our team. The Utility is a wastewater collection and conveyance system with treatment services provided by others. The Utility serves a population of approximately 58,000 and has 190 miles of sewer main, 4,800 manholes, and 16 sewage lift stations.
The Wastewater Engineer II (Systems) position is the Utility’s expert resource for engineering knowledge related to wastewater system design, standards, operations and maintenance, and related regulations. The position’s primary activities include wastewater system planning, design review feedback for capital and development projects, managing the Utility’s capital program and infrastructure repair and replacement programs, managing hydraulic modeling, assessment of collection system problems, managing an on-call engineering and other professional services contracts, overseeing the City’s wastewater design standards and related regulatory compliance and working with and through management in the support of policy development and implementation.
The ideal candidate is a collaborative team player who self-manages and takes ownership of their work and works equally well with administrative, consultant, engineering, and operations and maintenance staff. We highly encourage creative problem-solving skills and a drive to improve. Training and professional growth opportunities are provided and supported.
Employees Working Remotely: The City is implementing a remote work policy that will allow staff to work up to three remote days a week, however during the 6-month probationary period your supervisor may establish an alternate schedule of work performed at City Hall. Full-time remote work is not an option. Once hired, employees must reside in the State of Washington
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here.
The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals
To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application, please complete the Supplemental Questions in lieu of the cover letter. (This application does not allow for attachments. Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)
DEFINITION
To provide responsible professional and technical engineering, analysis, and project management in support of the City’s Wastewater Utility including managing projects, preparing feasibility studies and technical reports, managing consultant contracts, developing and meeting project/program budgets, establishing and maintaining cooperative relationships with co-workers, departments, outside agencies and citizens, and preparing and/or reviewing design of projects in support of development and/or capital projects.
DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS
This is an advanced journey level classification. Positions at this level are distinguished from the Engineer I - Wastewater by the license/certification achieved the level of responsibility assumed and the complexity of duties assigned. Employees perform the most difficult and responsible types of duties including the most complex projects and coordination. Employees at this level are required to be fully trained in all procedures related to assigned area of responsibility and to work independently.
Job description and application
