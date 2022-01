Photo by Juan Cardenas on Unsplash.com Before crews pause work on SR 522 - Lake City Way until the spring, they’ll restripe the crosswalks and stop bars at intersections throughout the project. Before crews pause work on SR 522 - Lake City Way until the spring, they’ll restripe the crosswalks and stop bars at intersections throughout the project.





The temporary tape that was put placed earlier in the year is peeling and will be replaced with temporary paint before permanent striping occurs next season.





Drivers can expect nightly lane closures on Lake City Way over the next several weeks as this work progresses.





Traffic will be maintained in each direction.