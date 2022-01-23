Jobs: WSDOT Environmental Services Interns

Sunday, January 23, 2022

WSDOT
Environmental Services Intern
Shoreline Northwest Region

WSDOT has two exciting environmental internship positions available this summer in Northwest Region. This region covers King County north to the Canadian border and the Cascade mountain crest west to the Puget Sound. 

This is a great opportunity to learn about the exciting work WSDOT is doing to meet environmental stewardship goals in a real-world setting. The Environmental Office directly supports the transportation needs of Washington State by providing environmental technical studies, field investigations, interagency coordination, and construction support to WSDOT projects and operations. 

A specific area of focus in our team is supporting a substantial effort to remove barriers to salmon under highways and provide access to upstream habitat. The successful candidate will receive exposure to the various roles in the Environmental Office and WSDOT project teams and gain hands-on experience assisting the program in biological studies, fish and wildlife, environmental permitting and compliance, cultural resources, air quality, acoustics, water quality, hydraulics, and other environmental disciplines.

Job description and application



