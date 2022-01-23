Jobs: WSDOT Environmental Services Interns

Shoreline Northwest Region



WSDOT has two exciting environmental internship positions available this summer in Northwest Region. This region covers King County north to the Canadian border and the Cascade mountain crest west to the Puget Sound.





This is a great opportunity to learn about the exciting work WSDOT is doing to meet environmental stewardship goals in a real-world setting. The Environmental Office directly supports the transportation needs of Washington State by providing environmental technical studies, field investigations, interagency coordination, and construction support to WSDOT projects and operations.



